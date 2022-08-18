Man linked with July shooting on Hamilton Mountain arrested in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a July shooting in a residential area on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say the suspect, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued when investigators learned he’d left Ontario, was arrested Sunday by the RCMP when exiting a plane at the Edmonton International Airport.

The accused was sought in connection with the shooting of a 27-year-old man just before 9:30 p.m. on July 21 outside a unit at a townhouse complex on Purnell Drive between Upper Paradise Road and Garth Street.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives believe the incident was a targeted shooting and say the victim is still in critical condition.

Police identified the shooter as Abakar Bechir, 25, who appeared in a Hamilton court Thursday facing the attempted murder charge and a pair of offences related to violation of a probation order.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information or security camera video from the Mountain neighbourhood can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.