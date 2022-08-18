Police looking for suspects in trailer break-in investigation in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a break-in and theft at a business in the north end of the city.

Officers went to a business on Edinburgh Road North near Speedvale Avenue West Wednesday morning, police say.

Investigators say a locked trailer full of belongings was broken into and several items were taken, including a vintage chrome bicycle.

The victim told police that his son was planning to move to Guelph and had stored some stuff in there.

Investigators are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

