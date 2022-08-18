Menu

Canada

4th candidate in the running for Guelph mayor

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 18, 2022 12:16 pm
Guelph City Hall. View image in full screen
Guelph City Hall. Matt Carty / Global News

After having only one candidate running for the mayor’s seat in Guelph since May, three more have signed on in a 24-hour span.

John Edward Krusky is the latest candidate to enter the mayoral race, joining fellow challengers Danny Drew and Nicholas A. Ross, and incumbent Cam Guthrie.

According to his Twitter profile, Krusky is the director of GTI Security Consulting Inc.

He also works as a bodyguard, security consultant and private investigator for Golden Triangle Investigations.

Read more: Guelph has 2nd candidate in mayoral race

Krusky filed his paperwork with the city clerk’s office on Wednesday.

Ross submitted his paperwork on Tuesday, hours after Drew filed theirs.

Ross previously ran in 2014 — the year Guthrie defeated incumbent mayor Karen Farbridge.

The deadline to file nomination papers for mayor, councillor or trustee in the Oct. 24 municipal election is Friday at 2 p.m.

