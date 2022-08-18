Menu

Crime

Guelph police charge Cambridge man after investigation into unwanted calls

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 18, 2022 11:37 am
Man charged with criminal harassment for making unwanted calls to a woman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Man charged with criminal harassment for making unwanted calls to a woman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

A Cambridge man faces criminal harassment charges after police say a woman received so many unwanted calls she had to change her phone number.

Police say the woman, who was known to the man, received hundreds of unwanted calls.

They say the man then called a business in Guelph, where the woman and several of her family members work, filling up their voicemails and causing the company to turn off their phones several times.

Investigators say the woman’s supervisor tried to intervene by phoning the man back, only to have him receive calls and texts on his personal phone from the same individual.

Read more: Pair accused of scamming seniors in Guelph, Ont. and other areas

Apparently, several calls were made to the business by the accused on July 18 as investigators were taking statements from the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old man will appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 7.

