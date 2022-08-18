Plane makes emergency landing on highway in northern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A plane made an emergency landing on a highway in northern Ontario earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said an aircraft was reported to be blocking traffic on Highway 17 near Marathon, Ont., at around 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the plane had a mechanical problem and the pilot conducted an emergency landing on the highway.

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, didn’t suffer any injuries.

No one else was injured either.

The OPP said the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the incident.

