Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plane makes emergency landing on highway in northern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 11:14 am
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Global News File

A plane made an emergency landing on a highway in northern Ontario earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said an aircraft was reported to be blocking traffic on Highway 17 near Marathon, Ont., at around 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the plane had a mechanical problem and the pilot conducted an emergency landing on the highway.

Read more: 2 Ottawa residents in their 70s dead following plane crash in Port Hope, Ont., police say

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, didn’t suffer any injuries.

No one else was injured either.

The OPP said the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘I’m stubborn’: Alberta pilot shares incredible story of recovery' ‘I’m stubborn’: Alberta pilot shares incredible story of recovery
‘I’m stubborn’: Alberta pilot shares incredible story of recovery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagNorthern Ontario tagEmergency Landing tagplane emergency landing tagMarathon Ontario tagplane lands on highway tagPlane lands on highway Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers