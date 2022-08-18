Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to start a four-game series.

New York has a 42-17 record at home and a 73-45 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto has gone 26-29 in road games and 62-54 overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 46 home runs while hitting .297 for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles and 25 home runs for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-25 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Story continues below advertisement

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.