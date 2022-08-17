Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Sweden, Finland advance to world junior hockey semifinals in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2022 8:23 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Emil Andrae broke a tie midway through the third period and Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the world junior hockey semifinals.

Sweden’s Emil Andrae (4) celebrates a goal against Latvia during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Edmonton on Wednesday August 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Sweden’s Emil Andrae (4) celebrates a goal against Latvia during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Edmonton on Wednesday August 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Isak Rosen opened the scoring for Sweden on a power play in the first period. Gustavs Ozolins tied it late in second period. Jesper Wallstedt made 12 saves for Sweden.

Story continues below advertisement

In the first quarterfinal, Finland beat Germany 5-2. In the night session, Canada faced Switzerland, and the defending champion United States opposed the Czech Republic.

READ MORE: Canada to take on Switzerland in quarterfinals at World Juniors

Roby Jarventie had two goals and two assists for Finland. Kasper Simontaival and Joel Maatta each had a goal and an assist, with Finland scoring four times on the power play.

Finland’s Roby Jarventie (13), Aleksi Heimosalmi (21) and Joel Maatta (18) celebrate a goal against Germany during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Edmonton on Wednesday August 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Finland’s Roby Jarventie (13), Aleksi Heimosalmi (21) and Joel Maatta (18) celebrate a goal against Germany during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Edmonton on Wednesday August 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Roni Hirvonen also scored and Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves. Bennet Rossmy had two power-play goals for Germany.

Click to play video: 'World Juniors apathy apparent amid scandal, low ticket sales' World Juniors apathy apparent amid scandal, low ticket sales
World Juniors apathy apparent amid scandal, low ticket sales – Aug 9, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hockey tagEdmonton sports tagSports tagJunior Hockey tagWorld Juniors tag2022 world juniors tagworld juniors 2022 tagWorld Juniors in Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers