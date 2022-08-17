1 person taken to hospital after vehicle, e-bike collide in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been taken to a hospital after an e-bike and vehicle collided in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Williams Parkway and McLaughlin Road area just before 2 p.m.

Police said the rider of the e-bike, a male, was taken to a trauma centre via an ambulance.

Officers said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said there are road closures in the area and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

COLLISION:

– Williams Pkwy/McLaughlin Rd in #Brampton

– Reports of ebike & vehicle collided

– Male on ebike taken to trauma centrel via ambulance

-veh stayed on scene

– Road closures: N/B & S/B Mclaughlin Rd from Williams

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 1:58 p.m.

– PR22-0273225 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 17, 2022

