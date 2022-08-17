Menu

Traffic

1 person taken to hospital after vehicle, e-bike collide in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 3:03 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A person has been taken to a hospital after an e-bike and vehicle collided in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Williams Parkway and McLaughlin Road area just before 2 p.m.

Read more: Woman taken to trauma centre after scooter, vehicle collide in Brampton: police

Police said the rider of the e-bike, a male, was taken to a trauma centre via an ambulance.

Officers said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said there are road closures in the area and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

