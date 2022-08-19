Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. police seek woman who cashed fraudulent cheques

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 8:31 am
Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say defrauded a bank.

Police say on March 9, the suspect entered a bank in Kingston and deposited fraudulent cheques into an account that had been opened with fake identification.

Read more: OPP investigating after staff member assaulted at Collins Bay Institution

Then, police say the suspect visited the same bank, and another in Trenton to withdraw cash without the bank realizing the cheques were fraudulent.

Police say the suspect went by the name ‘Tiffany.’

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to contact Det. Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

