68 candidates running for Hamilton council as deadline to enter fall election nears

No candidate running for Hamilton’s council in the October municipal election will have a clear path to victory.

With the entry deadline for candidates Friday, all 15 of the city’s wards now have at least one challenger with Ward 6 incumbent Tom Jackson learning he’ll have opposition from Donna Puddu who entered the race this week.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 17, more than 170 individuals have registered to take part in the Oct. 24 election, with 68 candidates having signed on for a voice at council.

Seven mayoral hopefuls are looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger and another 61 banking on representing constituents as councillors.

Of those looking for a councillor’s seat, Ward 4 appears to be the most competitive, with 11 vying to represent constituents in East Hamilton.

Former Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) chair Alex Johnstone and ATU Local president Eric Tuck are a couple of familiar names who’ve registered since incumbent Sam Merulla announced he would not be running after 20 years on council.

Peter Graefe, an associate political science professor at McMaster University, says wards with that many options may appear overwhelming for voters but typically are not, with only a handful of candidates actually running strong campaigns.

Grafe says the wards where incumbents won’t be on the ballot present the real challenge for voters, since they’ll have to pick an unknown or unproven candidate to represent their region.

“You’ll have a series of campaigns that will be working hard to drive voters out, and there will be a lot of people on doorsteps,” Grafe said.

“So that might be moving and pushing us towards a higher (voter) turnout.”

Ward 5 has the second-largest pool of new candidates, nine, following the departure of Chad Collins to federal politics.

Ward 11’s Brenda Johnson, Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge are among those not seeking re-election.

It’s unclear if there will be six wards in which an incumbent will not be returning since longtime Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead has not registered for the fall election with just days left before the 2 p.m. deadline on Aug. 19.

Whitehead is currently on a sick leave from council.

Seven candidates vying for Hamilton mayor

Three more mayoral candidates came on board last week bringing the total number of those vying for the city’s top political post to seven.

Global News has reached out to the three new candidates, Solomon Ikhuiwu, Paul Fromm, and Hermiz Ishaya for campaign platforms as of this week but have not received any responses as of Wednesday morning.

The other candidates include former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath, Former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce boss Keanin Loomis, former mayor and Liberal MP Bob Bratina as well as former head of the city’s taxi drivers’ union, Ejaz Butt.

Incumbent Eisenberger has already said he will not be seeking re-election.

38 candidates registered for Hamilton School Board posts

As of Aug. 17, 38 individuals have signed on for an opportunity to be a school board trustee following the fall election.

Fifteen of those wards currently have a candidate running unopposed — including Ward 7, where the public and catholic board chairs, Dawn Danko and Pat Daly, have no challengers with the deadline looming.

There is no candidate for French trustee for the Viamonde school board as of Wednesday.