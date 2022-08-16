Menu

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London, Parkhill, eastern Middlesex County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 5:02 pm
Thunderstorm warning issued for London Ontario region. August 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Thunderstorm warning issued for London Ontario region. August 3, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the London, Ont., region with the possibility of heavy downpours moving southwest.

The weather agency is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain in London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.

The path of the storms is predicted to stretch from New Hamburg to St. Marys to Mount Carmel, moving southwest at 20 km/h.

Read more: Environment Canada issues thunderstorm warnings for Waterloo Region, Stratford

The weather agency says the storms could be capable of producing up to 50 millimetres of rainfall within one hour.

Locations impacted by the warning include Lucan, Tavistock, Ailsa Craig, Elginfield, Granton, Bryanston, Wellburn, Thorndale, Kintore, Lakeside, Fairview, Brooksdale, Hickson, Lieury, West McGillivray, Brinsley, Mooresville, Clandeboye, Prospect Hill and Devizes.

Officials warn that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and lightning can injure and even kill.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that people take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

