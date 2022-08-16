Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses after robbery at Markham, Ont. pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 3:27 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are seeking witnesses after a pharmacy was robbed in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said that on Monday at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a pharmacy in the 14th Avenue and Featherstone Avenue area.

Police said three male suspects entered the store, allegedly threatened employees and demanded prescription drugs.

According to police, the suspects obtained “various narcotics” before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Read more: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being struck by tote on Hwy. 401 in Toronto: OPP

Police said the employees and patrons of the pharmacy were not physically injured.

Officers are now searching for three male suspects between the ages of 17 and 20. The suspects were wearing all black at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

