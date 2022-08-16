Police seek witnesses after robbery at Markham, Ont. pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking witnesses after a pharmacy was robbed in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said that on Monday at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a pharmacy in the 14th Avenue and Featherstone Avenue area.

Police said three male suspects entered the store, allegedly threatened employees and demanded prescription drugs.

According to police, the suspects obtained “various narcotics” before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police said the employees and patrons of the pharmacy were not physically injured.

Officers are now searching for three male suspects between the ages of 17 and 20. The suspects were wearing all black at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.