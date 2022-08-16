Menu

Education

Waterloo Catholic school board introduces new director of education

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 2:16 pm
WCDSB director of education Tyrone Dowling. View image in full screen
WCDSB director of education Tyrone Dowling. WCDSB

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced that Tyrone Dowling will return to the area to serve as the new director of education and secretary of the board.

“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Waterloo Catholic and look forward to working with our students, staff, families and greater community,” Dowling stated.

Read more: Head of Waterloo Catholic school board to retire in August

“Throughout my career, I have been privileged to see great things happen when teams work toward a shared goal, learn together and celebrate accomplishment.”

Dowling will replace Lorretta Notten who is retiring this month after having served in the role for seven years.

It is a bit of a homecoming of sorts for Dowling as he had worked in an administrative role with the board for 21 years before he moved to the Wellington Catholic District School Board where he worked as the superintendent of education for the past two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nominations open for municipal elections in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo

“During his tenure with Wellington CDSB, Tyrone played a key role in initiatives that are also at the forefront of Waterloo Catholic Strategic Plans,” Board Chair Jeanne Gravelle stated.

“I know I speak for my fellow Trustees when I say we are confident that Tyrone is the director we need to lead Waterloo Catholic on the path of a brighter future of quality, inclusive, faith-based education.”

Dowling has also spent time as an elementary school teacher and principal in the area as well.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Teachers’ Federation calls on province for post-pandemic recovery in the classroom' Ontario Teachers’ Federation calls on province for post-pandemic recovery in the classroom
Ontario Teachers’ Federation calls on province for post-pandemic recovery in the classroom – Jun 29, 2022
