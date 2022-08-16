Waterloo Catholic school board introduces new director of education

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced that Tyrone Dowling will return to the area to serve as the new director of education and secretary of the board.

“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Waterloo Catholic and look forward to working with our students, staff, families and greater community,” Dowling stated.

“Throughout my career, I have been privileged to see great things happen when teams work toward a shared goal, learn together and celebrate accomplishment.”

Dowling will replace Lorretta Notten who is retiring this month after having served in the role for seven years.

It is a bit of a homecoming of sorts for Dowling as he had worked in an administrative role with the board for 21 years before he moved to the Wellington Catholic District School Board where he worked as the superintendent of education for the past two years.

“During his tenure with Wellington CDSB, Tyrone played a key role in initiatives that are also at the forefront of Waterloo Catholic Strategic Plans,” Board Chair Jeanne Gravelle stated.

“I know I speak for my fellow Trustees when I say we are confident that Tyrone is the director we need to lead Waterloo Catholic on the path of a brighter future of quality, inclusive, faith-based education.”

Dowling has also spent time as an elementary school teacher and principal in the area as well.

