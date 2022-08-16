Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 16' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 16
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Tuesday, Aug. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games and Folkfest returns after a hiatus.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Team Saskatchewan women’s soccer team ready for 2022 Canada Summer Games

Week two of the 2022 Canada Summer Games is underway and women’s soccer is one of the featured sports.

Head coach Adam Miller and midfielder Mackenzie Albert discuss what it is like to represent the province on the national stage and the goal for the team.

Click to play video: 'Team Sask. women’s soccer team ready for 2022 Canada Summer Games' Team Sask. women’s soccer team ready for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Team Sask. women’s soccer team ready for 2022 Canada Summer Games

Summertime favourite Saskatoon Folkfest back after hiatus

People will be making their way around Saskatoon later this week, getting their passports stamped at various pavilions during Folkfest.

Story continues below advertisement

Terresa Strohan, the executive director of Folkfest, on what to expect this year and what pavilions will be set up.

Click to play video: 'Summertime favourite Saskatoon Folkfest back after hiatus' Summertime favourite Saskatoon Folkfest back after hiatus
Summertime favourite Saskatoon Folkfest back after hiatus

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 16' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 16
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 16
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Soccer tagCanada Summer Games tagTeam Saskatchewan tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagFolkfest tagSaskatoon Folkfest tag2022 canada summer games tagTeam Saskatchewan Women's Soccer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers