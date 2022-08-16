Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games and Folkfest returns after a hiatus.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Team Saskatchewan women’s soccer team ready for 2022 Canada Summer Games

Week two of the 2022 Canada Summer Games is underway and women’s soccer is one of the featured sports.

Head coach Adam Miller and midfielder Mackenzie Albert discuss what it is like to represent the province on the national stage and the goal for the team.

Summertime favourite Saskatoon Folkfest back after hiatus

People will be making their way around Saskatoon later this week, getting their passports stamped at various pavilions during Folkfest.

Terresa Strohan, the executive director of Folkfest, on what to expect this year and what pavilions will be set up.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16.

