Crime

Smashed windows at historic site sparks Edmonton police investigation

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Chinatown community fed up with crime, vandalism: ‘Nobody feels safe’' Edmonton’s Chinatown community fed up with crime, vandalism: ‘Nobody feels safe’
Edmonton’s Chinatown community fed up with crime, vandalism: ‘Nobody feels safe’ – Jan 22, 2022

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public for any video footage they might have of the smashing of windows at historic building —  estimated at $40,000 in damage.

Hull Block — one of Edmonton’s claimed historic buildings located at 106 Ave. and 97 St. — suffered seven broken windows sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5., according to an EPS news release, Monday.

Read more: Suspect sought in west Edmonton anti-Asian graffiti investigation

The building currently houses residential and commercial tenants.

Almost a week later on Aug. 10, a hair salon nearby also reported to police that its front window had been smashed, police said.

EPS is investigating the vandalism and asks anyone with any information, including video footage of this crime to contact police 780-423-4567 oe #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers.

13
Windows at Hull Block in central Edmonton were broken sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Windows at Hull Block in central Edmonton were broken sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2022. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
23
Windows at Hull Block in central Edmonton were broken sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Windows at Hull Block in central Edmonton were broken sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2022. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
33
Windows at Hull Block in central Edmonton were broken sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Windows at Hull Block in central Edmonton were broken sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2022. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
