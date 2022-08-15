Smashed windows at historic site sparks Edmonton police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public for any video footage they might have of the smashing of windows at historic building — estimated at $40,000 in damage.

Hull Block — one of Edmonton’s claimed historic buildings located at 106 Ave. and 97 St. — suffered seven broken windows sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5., according to an EPS news release, Monday.

The building currently houses residential and commercial tenants.

Almost a week later on Aug. 10, a hair salon nearby also reported to police that its front window had been smashed, police said.

EPS is investigating the vandalism and asks anyone with any information, including video footage of this crime to contact police 780-423-4567 oe #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers.

