Crime

Two cyclists struck in hit-and-run, London, Ont. police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 12:29 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they say struck two cyclists in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

On Sunday at 9 a.m., two cyclists were injured after they were struck by a vehicle near White Oak Road and Harry White Drive, police say.

Both cyclists were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene, police say.

Police describe the vehicle as a black Dodge Ram with a chrome bumper, dark tinted windows, white decals on the rear window and possibly a toolbox in the truck bed. The vehicle also may have damage to the rear passenger side panel, police say.

Anyone with information can contact police at 519-661-5670.

