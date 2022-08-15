Two cyclists struck in hit-and-run, London, Ont. police say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they say struck two cyclists in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

On Sunday at 9 a.m., two cyclists were injured after they were struck by a vehicle near White Oak Road and Harry White Drive, police say.

Both cyclists were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene, police say.

Police describe the vehicle as a black Dodge Ram with a chrome bumper, dark tinted windows, white decals on the rear window and possibly a toolbox in the truck bed. The vehicle also may have damage to the rear passenger side panel, police say.

Anyone with information can contact police at 519-661-5670.