World

Kenya election: Deputy president William Ruto declared winner  

By Cara Anna The Associated Press
Posted August 15, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Rivals for Kenya’s presidency hold final rallies before vote' Rivals for Kenya’s presidency hold final rallies before vote
The top two contenders to be the next president of Kenya held their final rallies on Saturday, capping months of frenetic campaigning ahead of the Aug. 9 polls – Aug 6, 2022

Kenya‘s electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones.

But chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chair and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase.

Read more: Kenya’s presidential election is important. Here’s why

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced,” vice chair Juliana Cherera said. At the declaration venue, police surged to impose calm amid shouting.

The sudden split in the commission came minutes after Odinga’s chief agent said they could not verify the results and made allegations of “electoral offenses” without giving details or evidence. Odinga didn’t come to the venue for the declaration.

Now Kenyans wait to see whether Odinga will again go to court to contest the results of Tuesday’s peaceful election in a country crucial to regional stability. This is likely the final try for the 77-year-old longtime opposition figure backed this time by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, who fell out with his deputy, Ruto, years ago.

