Politics

Public service workers in B.C. to begin job action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 10:42 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. government workers in strike position Monday' B.C. government workers in strike position Monday
33,000 B.C. government workers will be in a legal strike position as of late Monday. Global's Victoria bureau chief Keith Baldrey has a preview of the potential job action by the BCGEU.

The British Columbia General Employees’ Union says it will set up picket lines at four BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres as it begins targeted job action.

The union, which represents about 33,000 public-service workers across B.C., issued strike notice Friday and is to be in a legal strike position by this afternoon.

Read more: BCGEU issues 72-hour strike notice on behalf of 33,000 B.C. public servants

It says picket lines will go up at 3:30 p.m., outside liquor distribution centres in Delta, Richmond and Kamloops, as well as the wholesale customer centre in Victoria.

A statement from the union says retail liquor and cannabis stores are not part of this job action, but the cannabis division of the Burnaby customer care centre is included, although a picket line won’t be set up there.

READ MORE: More than 90% of BCGEU public service members vote to strike, citing inflation

The contract between the BCGEU and the Public Service Agency expired April 1 and there have been sporadic talks since April 6, but the union rejected an invitation from the agency for another meeting last week, saying it would “not be fruitful.”

Union president Stephanie Smith has said wage protection is the top concern of her members as inflation climbs dramatically.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
