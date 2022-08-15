Menu

Traffic

1 dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 53 in Brant County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 8:44 am
OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 53 in Brant County Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 53 in Brant County Aug. 14, 2022. The Canadian Press file

OPP says one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brant County on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 53 near Middletown Line Road.

Read more: Pedestrian, 75, dead after being struck by vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.: OPP

The rider, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The roadway between Highway 25 to Lawrence Road was closed for almost 11 hours with OPP reopening the thoroughfare just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

