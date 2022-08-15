1 dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 53 in Brant County

Send this page to someone via email

OPP says one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brant County on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 53 near Middletown Line Road.

The rider, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The roadway between Highway 25 to Lawrence Road was closed for almost 11 hours with OPP reopening the thoroughfare just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

