1 dead after fatal farm incident in Windham, Ont.: OPP

OPP say one person has died after a fatal farm incident in Windham, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 9:40 a.m. Sunday on Windham East Quarter Line Road.

A person operating a tobacco harvester was reportedly involved in an incident while harvesting.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate.

