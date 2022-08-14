1 dead after fatal farm incident in Windham, Ont.: OPP

OPP say one person has died after a fatal farm incident in Windham, Ont.
Police say emergency crews responded around 9:40 a.m. Sunday on Windham East Quarter Line Road.
A person operating a tobacco harvester was reportedly involved in an incident while harvesting.
Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their identity has not been released.
The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate.
