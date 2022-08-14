Menu

Canada

1 dead after fatal farm incident in Windham, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 14, 2022 2:37 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

OPP say one person has died after a fatal farm incident in Windham, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 9:40 a.m. Sunday on Windham East Quarter Line Road.

A person operating a tobacco harvester was reportedly involved in an incident while harvesting.

Read more: Dairy farm worker found dead in manure tank

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate.

