World

At least 1 dead, 60 injured as fireworks warehouse explodes in Armenian mall

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 14, 2022 12:33 pm
WATCH VIDEO: Fireworks explosion in Armenian shopping mall kills one, injures 57 at least

Blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, killing one and injuring 60 people.

Video footage showed thick grey smoke rising above a building, followed by an explosion that sent people running from the scene.

Read more: Biden preparing to formally recognize Armenian genocide, a first for U.S.: sources

People were trying to clear rubble and debris from a building that suffered extensive damage as clouds of dust and smoke hung in the air. Other bystanders were helping victims.

Armenia’s health ministry said on Telegram that the number of people injured had reached 60, of whom 22 had already been discharged. One person died, the emergency situations ministry said.

Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze as fireworks continued detonating, complicating the search and rescue operation, TASS cited the head of the ministry’s rescue service as saying.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fireworks to detonate.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman)

© 2022 Reuters
