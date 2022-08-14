Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Man fires gunshots near U.S. Capitol, dies after crashing car into barricade

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 14, 2022 10:31 am
Pahoto at the incident View image in full screen
US Capitol Police Officers work near a police barricade on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on August 14, 2022. - A man died early Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

A man died in an apparent suicide early on Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and firing shots into the air, police said.

While the man was getting out of the crashed car, it became engulfed in flames just after 4 a.m. at East Capitol Street and Second Street, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Read more: Former cop sentenced to over 7 years in prison for role in U.S. Capitol riot

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” Capitol Police said.

Police said the man then fired several gunshots into the air along East Capitol Street. As police responded and approached, the man shot himself, police said. No one was else injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The death is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, which did not immediately release the man’s identity or any details of his motives.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

© 2022 Reuters
U.S. tagWashington tagCapitol Hill tagU.S. Capitol tagCapitol tagU.S. capitol news tagWashington news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers