Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

London, Ont. police finds missing child

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 14, 2022 10:29 am
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News

UPDATE: Police say the missing child has been found and is safe. 

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Police say the nine-year-old was last seen Saturday night in the area of Boullee Street and Cheapside Street.

He’s described as white, thin build, around 4’7″, with shaved blonde hair and blue-green eyes.

Police say he was wearing an orange “Rookie Ball” shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
