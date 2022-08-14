London, Ont. police finds missing child

UPDATE: Police say the missing child has been found and is safe.
London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.
Police say the nine-year-old was last seen Saturday night in the area of Boullee Street and Cheapside Street.
He’s described as white, thin build, around 4’7″, with shaved blonde hair and blue-green eyes.
Police say he was wearing an orange “Rookie Ball” shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments