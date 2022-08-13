Newfoundland wildfires: Officials urge people to stop using closed roads

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.

The province’s Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture says fires in the area remain out of control near the Bay d’Espoir highway, Paradise Lake and Great Rattling Brook.

Despite the danger, some cabin owners are using closed forest access roads to get to their homes, raising safety concerns for firefighters, local residents and first responders.

Meanwhile, air quality in the area has improved and is expected to remain good for the next two days.

And while the forest fires remain out of control, conditions were expected to remain stable.

The weather forecast is also calling for partly cloudy skies with light winds and moderate temperatures throughout the weekend, with a high chance of precipitation on Sunday.

The Bay d’Espoir highway–also known as Route 360– was expected to remain open after two weeks of temporary closures.

Comfort stations remain open at all provincial parks, where showers, toilets, sinks and coin-operated laundry facilities are available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.