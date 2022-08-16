Almost Home celebrates 30th anniversary in Kingston

Almost Home a service that provides housing for families with a child receiving medical treatment in a Kingston area hospital celebrated its 30th anniversary with a family fun day in Confederation Park.

“We try to take as many of the stresses away as we can like housing, transportation to and from the hospital, and we try to make it so a parent can give all their energy to being with their child and helping them through whatever medical issue they’re dealing with,” Fun Development manager Sam Macleod explained.

Saturday’s event came about as a way of giving back to the community.

“We wanted to do something for kids because that’s who we’re about, that’s who we support, kids and families. So that’s the idea today, to do something that supports the people, or gives something back to the people who have supported us and who we serve.”

There was a petting zoo, a home depot station, mini police cars, and countless other attractions. While the day was a success and fun was had by all, people like Carly McLean understand the importance of Almost Home and what the organization does for families in need.

“We’ve had visits to the hospital with our son before and I know if I had to leave him overnight it would absolutely tear me apart, so I can imagine how much that means to the people who benefit from the charity.”