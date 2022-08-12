Menu

Canada

Shake the Lake returns to the Queen City

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 5:17 pm
After being cancelled in 2020, Shake the Lake is back in Regina for the second year in a row with a show they are calling "bigger than ever". View image in full screen
After being cancelled in 2020, Shake the Lake is back in Regina for the second year in a row with a show they are calling "bigger than ever". Courtesy Conexus Arts Centre

After the Queen City Ex and Regina Folk Festival last week, another Regina tradition is about to begin.

Shake the Lake is back in the Queen City, with performances running throughout Friday and Saturday.

This is the second year in a row the classic rock festival has been held, after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We’re super, super excited to be doing it again,” said Neil Donnelly, the chief executive officer for the Conexus Arts Centre.

He said above all the music, it’s the atmosphere that gets him most excited.

“It’s a great setting with Lake as the backdrop and the people that come, they all are there for great Canadian and American classic rock music,” Donnelly said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just turned out to be one of those really fun events for people that enjoy that genre of music.

Friday’s lineup of artists will include:

4:45 p.m. School of Rock
5:30 p.m. Kick Axe
7:00 p.m. Trooper
8:45 p.m. April Wine

Gates for Friday’s show opens at 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday fans can expect:

3:15 p.m. It’s A Secret
4:00 p.m. Doug & the Slugs
5:15 p.m. Prism
6:45 p.m. The Tubes
8:45 p.m. Starship

Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday.

On top of the music, there will also be beer gardens, food trucks and even cornhole for people to compete against one another.

Tickets for Friday’s show have already been sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday starting.

A daily pass costs $85.00 and a weekend pass will cost you $159.00

