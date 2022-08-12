Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland wildfires: Premier says situation improving and evacuation risk is low

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Red Cross update on the wildfires in Newfoundland & Labrador' Red Cross update on the wildfires in Newfoundland & Labrador
WATCH: Red Cross update on the wildfires in Newfoundland & Labrador

Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said in a video on social media Thursday night that rain, wind and air quality conditions have all been favourable.

He said the evacuation risk is low for the towns of Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishop’s Falls and patients removed from health-care facilities in the region were being returned.

Click to play video: 'Smoke, winds pose new problems as N.L. wildfire swells' Smoke, winds pose new problems as N.L. wildfire swells
Smoke, winds pose new problems as N.L. wildfire swells

Provincial officials said in a news release today that because of the improving situation the Canadian Red Cross shelter in the western town of Deer lake would be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say those at the shelter would be transported back to their towns.

The fires near Grand Falls-Windsor and the nearby Bay d’Espoir Highway have been burning for almost three weeks, and Furey warned that despite the favourable weather conditions, the wildfires still pose a threat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Wildfire tagWildfires tagNewfoundland tagNewfoundland and Labrador tagPremier Andrew Furey tagNewfoundland wildfire tagFurey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers