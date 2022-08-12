Peterborough police officer pinned by stolen vehicle during arrest attempt in drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough Police Service officer suffered minor injuries after being pinned by a vehicle during an arrest attempt on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers said they located a reported stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.

Police say when the vehicle entered a drive-thru, officers attempted to take the two occupants into custody.

However, the driver fled the scene on foot, but failed to put the vehicle in park. Police said the vehicle rolled forward, pinning an officer against the wall.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody.

The vehicle was moved, freeing the officer who suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the scene, police said.

A short foot pursuit through several nearby backyards led to the arrest of the driver.

During the arrest, police said they seized 45.9 grams of fentanyl, 18.3 grams of crack cocaine, and cash.

Police determined the vehicle had been involved in a brief police pursuit in the Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets area in Peterborough on the evening of Aug. 9 before the pursuit was called off. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Toronto earlier that day.

A 19-year-old Oakville man and a 21-year-old Scarborough man were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 19-year-old was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order. The 21-year-old was also charged with another two counts of drug trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine).

They were both held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.