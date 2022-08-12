Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police officer pinned by stolen vehicle during arrest attempt in drive-thru

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 11:49 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested two men after locating a stolen vehicle on Thursday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough Police Service officer suffered minor injuries after being pinned by a vehicle during an arrest attempt on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers said they located a reported stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.

Police say when the vehicle entered a drive-thru, officers attempted to take the two occupants into custody.

Read more: Peterborough police seek 2 suspects who fled in stolen SUV following attempted vehicle theft

However, the driver fled the scene on foot, but failed to put the vehicle in park. Police said the vehicle rolled forward, pinning an officer against the wall.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody.

Trending Stories

The vehicle was moved, freeing the officer who suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A short foot pursuit through several nearby backyards led to the arrest of the driver.

During the arrest, police said they seized 45.9 grams of fentanyl, 18.3 grams of crack cocaine, and cash.

Police determined the vehicle had been involved in a brief police pursuit in the Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets area in Peterborough on the evening of Aug. 9 before the pursuit was called off.  The vehicle had been reported stolen from Toronto earlier that day.

A 19-year-old Oakville man and a 21-year-old Scarborough man were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 19-year-old was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order. The 21-year-old was also charged with another two counts of drug trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine).

They were both held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagDrug Trafficking tagStolen Vehicle tagPeterborough crime tagVehicle Theft tagofficer pinned tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers