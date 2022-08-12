Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Hamilton suspends employee COVID-19 vaccination policy

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted August 12, 2022 11:32 am
City of Hamilton sign View image in full screen
The cost of pushing ahead with Hamilton’s employee vaccination policy, in the face of legal challenges and arbitration hearings, had been estimated at up to $7.4 million. Global News

Unvaccinated City of Hamilton employees are no longer facing termination.

Hamilton City Council voted 9-4 on Friday morning to suspend its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination verification policy requiring proof of full vaccination in the workplace.

Read more: Legal cost of Hamilton’s employee vaccination policy estimated at up to $7.4 million

The cost of pushing ahead with Hamilton’s employee vaccination policy, in the face of legal challenges and arbitration hearings, had been estimated to be up to $7.4 million.

Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls is celebrating the decision after spending several months fighting to convince colleagues to scrap the vaccination policy.

Trending Stories

“We have put our employees through mental anguish,” Pauls said. “We have left them hanging, facing uncertain futures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann was among those giving thanks to the 95 per cent, or more than 8,400 employees, who did comply with the vaccination policy.

Read more: Bus union continues fight against Hamilton’s COVID-19 employee vaccination policy

Nann said they “took public health seriously” and “rose to the occasion … in terms of volunteering and being redeployed, and doing everything that we possibly could to mount one of the most historic vaccination programs the city has seen.”

Up to 264 city employees were facing termination or indefinite unpaid leave on Oct. 1 as a result of their vaccination status.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagHamilton COVID-19 tagcovid-19 vaccination tagWard 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann taghamilton vaccination policy tagWard 7 Coun. Esther Pauls tagCity of Hamilton employees tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers