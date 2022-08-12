Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman killed after being hit by train near Cooksville GO Station in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 9:07 am
Woman killed after being hit by train near Cooksville GO Station in Mississauga - image View image in full screen
Global News

TORONTO — A woman is dead after being hit by a freight train in Mississauga, Ont., Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police say an adult woman was struck by the train around 6 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road near Cooksville GO Station.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Metrolinx, the provincial agency that manages GO Transit, says a person GO service was interrupted due to the investigation on the train tracks.

Read more: GO Transit warns of cancellations this week due to staff illnesses

The agency says train service has resumed on the Milton GO line after being held while police investigated.

In late July, a four-year-old child was hit and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont., which prompted an investigation by police, Metrolinx and the Transportation Safety Board.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Mississauga tagMetrolinx tagGO Transit tagCP train tagCooksville GO tagCooksville GO station tagGO train tracks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers