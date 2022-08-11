Menu

Politics

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says federal Tories running to the ‘extremes’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 5:46 pm
Former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark shares remarks during the 2018 Manning Networking Conference in Ottawa on Saturday, February 10, 2018. View image in full screen
Former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark shares remarks during the 2018 Manning Networking Conference in Ottawa on Saturday, February 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Matthew Usherwood

Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.

Clark was speaking to Conservatives at a conference in Edmonton hosted by a group that advocates for the federal Tories to veer toward the political centre.

The former Premier, who led the centre-right B.C. Liberal party, made an impassioned speech about the need for political leaders to focus on what Canadians have in common, and not stoke division.

She accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of dividing the country by saying the views of the “Freedom Convoy” protesters who blockaded roads and highways last winter to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates were unacceptable.

READ MORE: 'You have allies': Tory MPs welcome convoy figures warning of deep divides in Canada

Clark says politicians who divide create opportunities for others to do the same, and she believes the federal Conservatives are now making a “race for the extremes” with rhetoric that at times is even worse.

Her comments come as party members have less than one month left to cast their ballots to pick the next leader.

