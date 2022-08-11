Menu

Crime

Man being sought in Guelph after lewd act reported in park

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 11, 2022 4:16 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Global News / File

Guelph police are investigating a report of a man performing a lewd act at a south-end park.

Investigators say two women told police they saw a man staring at them in the area of Goodwin Drive and Hall Avenue on Wednesday night.

They say the man then moved to a small treed area and was touching himself while continuing to look at them.

Read more: Lewd act at downtown park leads to charges for Guelph man

The man is described between 40 and 50 years old and about five feet 10 inches tall with an average build and a moustache.

Investigators say he wore a bright blue T-shirt, and grey pants or shorts.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

