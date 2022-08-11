Menu

Crime

Toronto internet technician charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 2:50 pm
Police said Madhusudhan Mukthapuram, 42, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Police said Madhusudhan Mukthapuram, 42, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. Toronto police / handout

A 42-year-old internet technician has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a man who was working as an internet technician attended victims’ homes and allegedly “touched their personal intimate items.”

Read more: Suspect sought after woman ‘repeatedly’ punched in the face in Toronto: police

Police said he would “engage the women in conversations” before allegedly sexually assaulting them.

Trending Stories

Officers said the alleged incidents took place during the daytime.

Police said on Monday, 42-year-old Madhusudhan Mukthapuram from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers

