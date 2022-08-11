Menu

Canada

Special Canadian coin to commemorate music legend Oscar Peterson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 9:10 am
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a special coin celebrating late music legend Oscar Peterson.

The one-dollar circulation coin is set to be unveiled at a Toronto event this morning.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to be in attendance alongside the jazz pianist’s widow, Kelly Peterson, and daughter, Celine Peterson.

Pianist and composer Thompson Egbo-Egbo will pay tribute to Peterson with a special performance.

Born in Montreal in 1925, Peterson is widely regarded as one of the foremost jazz pianists of his generation, winning numerous Juno and Grammy Awards over his 60-year career.

He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame before dying of kidney failure in 2007 at the age of 82.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
