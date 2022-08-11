Entrepreneur combines passion for social work and esthetics into an Indigenous-based beauty academy

Send this page to someone via email

A 90-minute drive away from Saskatoon is a unique opportunity that’s changing lives.

“I have always been passionate about social work as well as fighting for Indigenous rights as well as my love for esthetics,” Danielle Matte said.

Matte is teaching an esthetics course to 10 students at Mosquito First Nation.

She first became an esthetician as a teenager before switching to social work. At the start of the pandemic, she switched back to her original passion.

“Originally there was a request for me to bring a lash course up north and the first place I had gone to was in La Loche,” Matte said.

That experience led Matte to tour six different First Nations across Saskatchewan and Alberta where she teaches six-week esthetics courses to dozens of Indigenous people.

Most recently, she brought her traditional teaching methods to Mosquito First Nation.

“Opportunities like this don’t come very often so when I saw it, I figured I’d give it a shot,” student Neanna Pritchard said.

Pritchard first heard about the beauty course coming to her First Nation on social media. The 23-year-old was undecided on a career path but that’s now changed.

“My first week into the training, she offered me a job,” Pritchard said. “So after I’m done this course, I will be moving out to Saskatoon to help with the academy.”

The academy, called Redefined Co. and located in downtown Saskatoon, is Matte’s newest project.

She’s bringing her school to a permanent location while also offering salon and spa services.

“I get to create an experience and an environment that is going to be a safe place for Indigenous people,” Matte said.

Matte always dreamed of incorporating her two worlds, social work and esthetics together.

Her academy will have an Indigenous counsellor always on-site and students will learn about financial literacy and how to run a successful business.

Redefined Co. will welcome its first class in September but Matte hopes this is the first of many.

“Eventually, we want to have education that’s available all across Canada,” Matte said.

She’s motivated to keep educating and inspiring as many Indigenous communities as she can.