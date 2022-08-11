Menu

Canada

4-year-old child found wandering on TTC tracks near Warden station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 8:21 am
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

The TTC says a four-year-old girl was found wandering the tracks near Warden station in Scarborough Thursday, prompting the operator to cut the power to the lines.

The transit agency said the station crew spotted a child on the tracks around 1:40 a.m.

The TTC said a westbound train that was already out of service and was leaving the station was approaching the child. They said the child was walking along the boards over the power line that has 600 volts running through it.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews immediately cut the power to the tracks and then brought the child onto the platform, the TTC said.

Read more: Toddler uninjured after allegedly taken by man at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police were also notified of the missing child shortly after.

Paramedics said they assessed a “female pediatric patient” but she had no physical injuries.

Police said officers brought the mother to the station to be reunited with her daughter.

“Safety is our top concern and on review of CCTV, we can’t determine how the child got to track level,” the TTC said.

“We’ve checked fencing in the area and it appears secure, but we are going back to do a more intensive inspection,” the transit agency continued. “This is a concerning, but thankfully, very rare, occurrence.”

