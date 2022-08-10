Steinbach RCMP search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing teen girl believed to be in Winnipeg.

16-year-old Morning Star Bear was last seen Friday, August 5, when she left her home on Elm Avenue in Steinbach with her boyfriend in a pickup truck.

Bear is 5’4″ and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black capris and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.