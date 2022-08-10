Menu

Investigations

Steinbach RCMP search for missing teen

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 11:01 pm
16-year-old Morning Star Bear was last seen August 5.
16-year-old Morning Star Bear was last seen August 5. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing teen girl believed to be in Winnipeg.

16-year-old Morning Star Bear was last seen Friday, August 5, when she left her home on Elm Avenue in Steinbach with her boyfriend in a pickup truck.

Bear is 5’4″ and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black capris and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

