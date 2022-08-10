Number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 increases

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 continues to rise.

New numbers released by the Alberta government on Wednesday revealed there were 748 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 on Aug. 8, up from 702 a week earlier. Of those patients, 28 are being treated in intensive-care units.

The province also announced 21 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded over seven days, bringing the total number of verified coronavirus deaths in Alberta to 4,694 since the pandemic began.

Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, 1,808 COVID-19 cases were identified as a result of 7,789 tests. Because of limits on who is eligible for a PCR test in Alberta, public health officials have said active case counts and the number of new cases in the province are likely much higher than what is being reported.

As of Monday, 9,039,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Alberta since they became available.

