SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 increases

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 9:24 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 continues to rise.

New numbers released by the Alberta government on Wednesday revealed there were 748 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 on Aug. 8, up from 702 a week earlier. Of those patients, 28 are being treated in intensive-care units.

READ MORE: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue midsummer increase in Alberta

The province also announced 21 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded over seven days, bringing the total number of verified coronavirus deaths in Alberta to 4,694 since the pandemic began.

Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, 1,808 COVID-19 cases were identified as a result of 7,789 tests. Because of limits on who is eligible for a PCR test in Alberta, public health officials have said active case counts and the number of new cases in the province are likely much higher than what is being reported.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, 9,039,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Alberta since they became available.

Click to play video: 'Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge' Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge
Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge – Jul 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagPublic health tagHealth tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagnovel coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta hospitals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers