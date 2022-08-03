Menu

Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue midsummer increase in Alberta

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 8:22 pm
Alberta saw another week of increases of midsummer COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, according to weekly data released Wednesday.

As of August 1, 702 Albertans are in hospital and 28 in ICU, an increase of 53 hospitalizations and 2 more in ICU from the week before.

Eight more deaths due to COVID were added to the pandemic tally, now at 4,673.

Read more: Summer COVID-19 transmission ticking up in Alberta

The seven-day average positivity rate on PCR tests restricted to those with likely severe outcomes or who work or live in high risk settings was down slightly to 22.3 per cent, from 23.2 per cent the week before.

COVID RNA wastewater levels in the province’s largest cities remain elevated compared to mid-June lows.

Read more: Number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta ICUs drops to lowest level since October 2020

Vaccination of children between six months and five years began on August 2. On Tuesday, Health Minister Jason Copping said more than 3,600 young children got their shot on the first day, with at least another 1,000 expected on Wednesday.

Second boosters also continue to go into arms provincewide over the summer, with more than 19,000 doses going into arms in the past week. Since the province started administering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, only 7.8 per cent of adult Albertans have received them.

