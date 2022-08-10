Senior dies after being struck by Honda Civic in Richmond Hill, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An 82-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car in Richmond Hill on Wednesday morning, police say.

York Regional Police were called to the scene of the fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian around 8:35 a.m. near the Morgan and Dudley avenues intersection.

Police said an 82-year-old woman from Thornhill was struck by a grey Honda Civic and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Honda Civic’s driver — a 35-year-old woman — remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Investigators with York Regional Police’s major collision investigation unit are appealing for witnesses and footage that could aid their investigation.

Police said no charges have been laid against the driver.