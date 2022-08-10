3 pedestrians injured within 3 hours in separate Toronto collisions

Three pedestrians were injured in separate collisions in Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were first called at 6:48 a.m. to the area of University Avenue and Elm Street in the downtown core.
Police said a woman was struck by a vehicle and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by paramedics.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in her 30s to a trauma centre in stable condition.
Less than an hour later, emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West, police said.
There, a man was struck by a vehicle and subsequently taken to hospital.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Then at around 9:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West in north Etobicoke.
Police said a woman suffered serious injuries to her head and lower body after being struck by a vehicle.
Paramedics said a woman in her 50s or 60s had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
In each of the incidents, police said the drivers remained at the scene.
