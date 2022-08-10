Menu

Canada

3 pedestrians injured within 3 hours in separate Toronto collisions

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 10:57 am
The scene of the collision at Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West in north Etobicoke Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West in north Etobicoke Wednesday morning. Bill Barker / Global News

Three pedestrians were injured in separate collisions in Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were first called at 6:48 a.m. to the area of University Avenue and Elm Street in the downtown core.

Police said a woman was struck by a vehicle and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in her 30s to a trauma centre in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West, police said.

There, a man was struck by a vehicle and subsequently taken to hospital.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Then at around 9:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West in north Etobicoke.

Police said a woman suffered serious injuries to her head and lower body after being struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics said a woman in her 50s or 60s had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

In each of the incidents, police said the drivers remained at the scene.

