3 pedestrians injured within 3 hours in separate Toronto collisions

Three pedestrians were injured in separate collisions in Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were first called at 6:48 a.m. to the area of University Avenue and Elm Street in the downtown core.

Police said a woman was struck by a vehicle and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in her 30s to a trauma centre in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West, police said.

There, a man was struck by a vehicle and subsequently taken to hospital.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Then at around 9:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West in north Etobicoke.

Police said a woman suffered serious injuries to her head and lower body after being struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics said a woman in her 50s or 60s had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

In each of the incidents, police said the drivers remained at the scene.

UPDATE:

All roads have been re-opened. Thank you to everyone while we investigated this collision.

^rr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2022

COLLISION:

Dufferin/St Clair

– Driver has struck a pedestrian with their car

– @TorontoMedics transported victim to trauma centre w/serious injuries

– Driver remained on scene as required by law

– No word if road closures req'd, possible impact to @TTChelps service#GO1535326

^rr pic.twitter.com/1J9o3p6od2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2022

UPDATE:

Martin Grove S/B closed at Steeles W

^rr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2022

