Man arrested after ‘unprovoked attack’ with hatchet on New Westminster police officer

One man has been arrested after what New Westminster police are describing as an “unprovoked attack” on an officer on Monday.

According to a witness report, a man was walking around the Brow of the Hill neighbourhood with a hatchet around noon. A patrol officer responded and attempted to speak to him, but the suspect “raised the hatchet in a threatening manner and charged” at him, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The officer was able to avoid the suspect, who reportedly fled. Several officers then contained the area, found him, and took him into custody.

“This unprovoked attack on our officer is unsettling,” said Sgt. Justine Thom in the news release.

“This could have ended in tragedy, and we’re extremely grateful no officer or bystanders were injured or killed.”

Police have recommended charges relating to assault of a police officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous police.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the New Westminster Police Department are asked to call 604-525-5411 and quote the file number 2022-11946.

