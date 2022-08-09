Delays on Highway 403 at Third Line near Oakville after truck rollover: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are projecting a noon-hour reopening of three westbound lanes along Highway 403 at Third Line following a Tuesday crash involving a tractor-trailer transporting chickens.

The vehicle rolled onto its side just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday leaving only the HOV lane accessible.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor when the truck was “ramping on” from Third Line to the 403.

Heavy tow vehicles, fire units and OPP were still on scene as of 9 a.m. occupying several lanes as attempts are made to remove the truck.

Police say part of the delay is the transferring of chickens to new trucks that have arrived on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Commercial vehicle rollover #QEW westbound at #Thirdline in #Oakville. Cleanup approx 3 hours,will continue to update.left shoulder only getting through. ^kw pic.twitter.com/6oOGrXBJgD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 9, 2022