Traffic

Delays on Highway 403 at Third Line near Oakville after truck rollover: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 9:08 am
Westbound lanes along the 403 at Third Line were blocked by a truck that rolled over early Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022.
Westbound lanes along the 403 at Third Line were blocked by a truck that rolled over early Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. @511Ontario

OPP are projecting a noon-hour reopening of three westbound lanes along Highway 403 at Third Line following a Tuesday crash involving a tractor-trailer transporting chickens.

The vehicle rolled onto its side just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday leaving only the HOV lane accessible.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor when the truck was “ramping on” from Third Line to the 403.

Heavy tow vehicles, fire units and OPP were still on scene as of 9 a.m. occupying several lanes as attempts are made to remove the truck.

Police say part of the delay is the transferring of chickens to new trucks that have arrived on scene.

