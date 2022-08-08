Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 2 individuals following check stop, drugs discovery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 4:31 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Regina Police Service charge two people after conducting a traffic stop and discovered drugs, cash and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking. File/Getty

Police charged two people after seizing a variety of drugs in the 2000 block of Retallack Street.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated the incident occurred on Monday morning, Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:05 a.m., after a member of the Canine Unit noticed what appeared to unusual behaviour involving a vehicle circling the 2000 block of Retallack Street and a male passenger.

Read more: Regina woman charged after Sunday Amber Alert

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and found the male was wanted on warrants and also had a 24 hour curfew,” RPS stated in a release. “When other police units arrived to assist, the male passenger was arrested. Police located a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl in a holder in the passenger door.”

This drug discovery led to the arrest of the driver and a search of the vehicle, which yielded quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, three cellphones, a quantity of cash, and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking.

Read more: Regina police report few incidents at Queen City Ex

Police said a search of the driver also found a small quantity of methamphetamine and both the driver and passenger were jointly charged.

Regina residents, 44-year-old James Albert Cecil Seal and 37-year-old Trisha Dawn Sitter, are jointly charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police also charged Seal with breach of probation and breach of recognizance. The two accused persons made their first court appearances on these charges in Provincial Court at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

