Halifax cancels 75 bus trips, transit union says staff shortages will get worse

Halifax has cancelled 75 bus trips due to a lack of transit staff, and the union representing the drivers says staffing levels will likely get worse before they get better.

City transit union president Shane O’Leary says the cancellation of 75 out of about 3,970 weekday bus trips in Halifax is “unprecedented.”

O’Leary says that more and more bus drivers, accessible van drivers and ferry operators in the city are leaving the profession because the pay has not kept up with the rising cost of living and the work hours are gruelling.

He says it’s typical for many Halifax transit operators to work 60 to 70 hours a week, adding that about 40 transit workers have resigned so far in 2022.

In a previous interview with Global News, O’Leary said transit drivers were overwhelmed and overworked.

He apologized to the public for the gaps in service, but stressed that the general public does not “know what’s going on behind the scenes.”

“Our operators are out there by choice trying to keep the system running. The ferry guys are out there by choice trying to keep the system running, trying to work as much as they can,” he said.

“And you know what? That tends to burn people out.”

A city spokesperson said in an email that Halifax is actively recruiting new transit operators in hopes of alleviating the worker shortage.

Halifax pays its transit operators $21.45 per hour for training and $22.88 per hour in the first year of work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.

— with files from Global News and Rebecca Lau