Politics

Alberta’s jobs minister Doug Schweitzer resigns

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 5, 2022 6:22 pm
Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer makes a statement at a news conference. In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Schweitzer announced he has provided Premier Jason Kenney with his resignation from Cabinet.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol.
Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer makes a statement at a news conference. In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Schweitzer announced he has provided Premier Jason Kenney with his resignation from Cabinet.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol. TAK

Alberta’s jobs minister Doug Schweitzer has resigned.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Schweitzer announced he has provided Premier Jason Kenney with his resignation from Cabinet.

He also said he will continue to serve as MLA until the end of the month or another date established closer to that time.

“It was an honour to serve alongside the premier and my colleagues. I believe that people will look back at the last six to 12 months as the economic turning point for Alberta,” Schweitzer’s announcement read.

Schweitzer previously said in May that he will not seek re-election next year.

In response, Kenney thanked Schweitzer for his service and said the jobs minister played an “important role” in the creation of the United Conservative Party.

“His contributions to Alberta’s government have helped set Alberta back on the path of economic growth and prosperity,” Kenney said in a tweet on Friday.

