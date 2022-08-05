London, Ont. police seize about $250K of guns and drugs, seven facing charges

Seven adults are facing charges after London, Ont., police say they seized almost $250,000 worth of guns, ammunition and drugs during an investigation dating back to March 2022.
On Thursday, London Police Service’s guns and gangs section issued search warrants at residences on Sarnia Road and Princess Avenue.
According to police, the following items were seized:
- a loaded .45 calibre prohibited handgun that had been reported stolen
- a loaded .45 calibre restricted handgun with the serial number removed
- 285 rounds of ammunition
- 14 grams of carfentanil, an opioid used by veterinarians for very large animals such as elephants
- 582 grams of fentanyl
- 1431 grams of methamphetamine
- 149 grams of cocaine
- 379 grams of magic mushrooms
- 44 Ritalin pills
- 411 Dilaudid pills
- 32 oxycodone pills
Police also seized a ballistic vest, numeral digital scales and cell phones, a currency counter, 5,090 grams of cutting agents, and about $1,620 in Canadian cash.
Facing various drug trafficking and weapons charges are Hanad Mursal, 30, of North York; Samater Mural, 25, of North York; William Allan Francis Stinson, 21, of London; Dillon Hermez, 22, of North York; and Yonis Hashi, 29, of Toronto.
The accused are expected to appear in London court Friday.
