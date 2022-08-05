London, Ont. police seize about $250K of guns and drugs, seven facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Seven adults are facing charges after London, Ont., police say they seized almost $250,000 worth of guns, ammunition and drugs during an investigation dating back to March 2022.

On Thursday, London Police Service’s guns and gangs section issued search warrants at residences on Sarnia Road and Princess Avenue.

Read more: Officers make largest fentanyl bust in history of Sarnia police

According to police, the following items were seized:

a loaded .45 calibre prohibited handgun that had been reported stolen

a loaded .45 calibre restricted handgun with the serial number removed

285 rounds of ammunition

14 grams of carfentanil, an opioid used by veterinarians for very large animals such as elephants

582 grams of fentanyl

1431 grams of methamphetamine

149 grams of cocaine

379 grams of magic mushrooms

44 Ritalin pills

411 Dilaudid pills

32 oxycodone pills

Police also seized a ballistic vest, numeral digital scales and cell phones, a currency counter, 5,090 grams of cutting agents, and about $1,620 in Canadian cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Facing various drug trafficking and weapons charges are Hanad Mursal, 30, of North York; Samater Mural, 25, of North York; William Allan Francis Stinson, 21, of London; Dillon Hermez, 22, of North York; and Yonis Hashi, 29, of Toronto.

The accused are expected to appear in London court Friday.