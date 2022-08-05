Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek man, woman connected with stabbing at St. Catharines bus terminal

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 8:56 am
Niagara Regional Police are seeking two people involved in a stabbing incident at the St. Catharines bus terminal on July 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are seeking two people involved in a stabbing incident at the St. Catharines bus terminal on July 19, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police are seeking a man and a woman that they say were involved in a July stabbing at St. Catharines bus shelter.

Investigators say the pair got into an argument with another man on July 19 at the bus terminal on Carlisle Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim would later be sent to hospital with a serious injury after he endured a knife wound during a physical altercation.

Trending Stories

The two suspects fled the scene.

Police have since retrieved security camera images of the two people being sought.

Read more: Niagara Police say escaped wolf in Port Colborne shot dead amid safety concerns

Detectives say the woman is in her 20s with a thin build and standing about five feet five inches. She has brown hair with red highlights and a visible tattoo on her right calf.

The man involved has a thin build and is about six feet tall. He wore a bright red Chicago Bulls baseball cap backwards, a red bandana and white sunglasses.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara Region tagNiagara news tagNRPS tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagpersonal support worker tagstabbing in st. catharines tagdowntown st catharines tagNiagara region stabbing tagstabbing at st. catharines bus terminal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers