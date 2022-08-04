Menu

World

Brittney Griner conviction: Reactions pour in after WNBA All-Star’s 9-year sentence

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 4, 2022 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'White House official says sentencing of Brittney Griner ‘reprehensible’' White House official says sentencing of Brittney Griner ‘reprehensible’
John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council at the White House, said on Thursday that the nine-year sentence handed down to U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was "reprehensible in its scope" and again stressed that she was being wrongfully detained. Asked if Russia would accept a prisoner swap that wasn't "one-for-one" or two-for-two, Kirby said they put forward a serious proposal to return Griner and Paul Whelan to the U.S.

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday.

Here are reactions from around the basketball and political realms:

___

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.” — President Joe Biden said.

Read more: Brittney Griner found guilty of drug possession, sentenced to 9 years by Russian court

___

“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA’s commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States.” — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement.

Click to play video: 'U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was ‘an honest mistake’' U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was ‘an honest mistake’
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was ‘an honest mistake’

___

“The wrongful detainment and unjust sentencing of Brittney Griner are brazen and unacceptable violations of the rule of law by Putin. Russia must release her immediately.” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

___

“Today’s sentencing of Brittney Griner was severe by Russian legal standards and goes to prove what we have known all along, that Brittney is being used as a political pawn. We appreciate and continue to support the efforts of (at)POTUS and (at)SecBlinken to get a deal done swiftly to bring Brittney, Paul and all Americans home. Bringing Brittney and Paul home is the sole objective, and as such, we should use all available tools. We must remain focused and unified. This is a time for compassion and a shared understanding that getting a deal done to bring Americans home will be hard, but it is urgent and it is the right thing to do.” — Brittney Griner’s longtime agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, tweeted.

___

“Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her. Even after sentencing is complete I hope (at)POTUS & (at)WhiteHouse will continue to do everything in their power to bring Brittney Griner & all other Americans detained abroad home.” — Phoenix Mercury teammate Brianna Turner tweeted.

___

“While we knew it was never the legal process that was going to bring our friend home, today’s verdict is a sobering milestone in the 168-day nightmare being endured by our sister, BG. We remain heartbroken for her, as we have every day for nearly six months. We remain grateful to and confident in the public servants working every day to return her to her family and us. We remain faithful the Administration will do what it takes to end her wrongful detention. We are inspired every day by BG’s strength and we are steadfastly committed to keeping her top-of-mind publicly until she is safely back on American soil. We will not allow her to be forgotten. We are BG.” — the Phoenix Mercury said in a statement.

___

Read more: Brittney Griner trial: Closing statements set as WNBA star faces cannabis charge

“Today’s verdict and sentence, while inevitable, is disappointing. The unjust decision today is what it is, unjust. It is a terrible blow. Whatever conversations Secretary Blinken and his Russian counterpart need to have, we trust that they are having them with all deliberate speed. Because it’s time. It’s just time.” — WNBA Players Association said in a statement.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
