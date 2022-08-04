McMaster University to open event and learning space in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster University is about to expand its footprint into the Toronto area through an 8,000-square-foot event and collaborative learning space in the city centre.

The targeted opening for the hub is the fall of 2022 and is expected to host collaborations with government industry partners, academic partners, events for alumni as well as guest speakers.

“This prime location will give our scholars, researchers, students, alumni and staff a new hub for making connections and tackling local and global issues.” McMaster president David Farrar said in a statement.

Heather Sheardown, McMaster’s dean of engineering, says the design will generally be a “mixture” of office and classroom space.

“McMaster is one of the two Ontario universities that’s on the Times Higher Ed rankings, and one of the top 100 in the world,” said Sheardown.

“It really makes sense for us to have a location in Toronto where people can come meet and interact … and kind of showcase the stuff that we’re doing here at McMaster.”

The space will be at 180 Bloor Street West in Toronto, just across the street from the university’s first home which is now the site of the Royal Conservatory of Music.

McMaster University was founded in Toronto in 1887, offering courses in arts and theology in what was then called McMaster Hall on Bloor Street at Queens Park.

The university would move from Toronto to Hamilton in 1930, establishing a main campus in the west end of the city.

McMaster already has hubs in downtown Hamilton, Burlington, Kitchener-Waterloo and Niagara.

